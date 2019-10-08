Waterford Market Apartments Now Open in Frisco

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Tx., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterford Market Apartments are now open and leasing in Frisco, TX under the management of Lincoln Property Company . With an astounding 30,000+ square feet of amenity space, the brand-new apartment community is the ideal home for a live, work, play lifestyle. Unique features include everything from meditation rooms to Peloton bikes to rideshare lounges to a-for-purchase co-working space, 25N Coworking , located within the community.



­Ryan Swingruber, VP of Development for Stoneleigh Companies, the Chicago based developer behind Waterford Market, added, “Frisco is the center of the development world right now and we are excited to add an incredible multifamily community that truly embraces and offers the live, work, play lifestyle. The on-site 25N Coworking space is what sets our community apart coupled with 30,000+ square foot of amenity space. Walkability to Frisco Square, the Frisco Fresh Market Farmers Market and surrounding restaurants and entertainment was key in deciding on this incredible location for this project.”

The four-story community offers 381 units, ranging from 498 to 1,447 square feet. Interiors feature large kitchen islands with quartz countertops, undercounter beverage refrigerators, built-in wine racks, modern mudrooms, Salto Keyless Fob access systems, LED dimmable lighting packages, custom Elfa closet systems, in-unit washers and dryers, USB outlets and hardwood-inspired luxury vinyl.

Community amenities allow room to play with an open air game room with a Golden Tee Golf Video Game and billiards, tech lounge with private work pods, healthy snack vending machines, two pools, Wi-Fi cafes with java bar, bike storage and repair area, self-service dog wash, game watching room, high-end fitness studio with rolling overhead doors to the pool, FitnessOnDemand™, Peloton® bikes, package lockers and much more.

Located just off the Dallas North Tollway at 9355 John W. Elliott Dr, Waterford Market is directly across the street from Toyota Stadium and walking distance to Frisco Square with over twenty restaurants like Pizzeria Testa, Jakes Burgers and Nerdvana Spirits and Frisco Fresh Market, a farmer’s market hosted every weekend. Entertainment is right outside of Waterford Market, down the street from Cinemark Frisco and close to Frisco Square, The Star and Legacy West. 25N Coworking is conveniently located on the first floor providing the ultimate live, work, play experience for Waterford Market residents.

For leasing information, please visit waterfordmarket.com or call 972-324-3364.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact: Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99bd522e-794b-4543-a456-f0f93ff3fc44

Waterford Market Waterford Market Apartments Now Open in Frisco



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.