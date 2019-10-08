Dr. Trenton Janda Joins Apprio’s Health Leadership Group as Chief Medical Innovation Officer

Former U.S. Army and Coast Guard Physician to Oversee Company’s Healthcare Innovation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprio, a leading provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Trenton Janda as its chief medical innovation officer (CMIO). In this role, Dr. Janda is responsible for Apprio's health innovations for commercial health systems and federal agencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).



Dr. Janda comes to Apprio with experience as an active duty medical officer in the federal government where he promoted public health, patient safety and access to care. During his decorated career, Dr. Janda served as a primary care physician to USCG active duty personnel, including aviators and other members, and served as an Army physician. His clinical experience provides valuable insight into how technology systems and business practices impact real-world operations for federal health organizations, and ultimately, the healthcare community at large.

His work also includes service with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a clinical reviewer conducting comparative analysis of generic drugs versus brand name drugs to ensure patient safety, consistent instructions and method of use.

“In our 20-year history, Apprio has been committed to ensuring all our work in the healthcare domain is backed by practical clinical experience. Dr. Janda’s appointment represents that continued commitment,” said Darryl Britt, Apprio’s president. “During Dr. Janda’s tenure working as a physician for our armed forces and his work supporting government healthcare, he’s been instrumental in using technology and analytics to advance federal health. His expertise will be hugely valuable as we continue to serve the federal agencies that directly support our nation’s health.”

Apprio’s practice of hiring medical personnel ensures the company’s healthcare-focused work is grounded in technology best practices and the practical needs of healthcare practitioners.

“Federal health programs aim to use technology effectively to support the needs of their constituents, but all too often, technology is implemented in a vacuum without enough emphasis on the practical realities of the technology in clinical settings,” said Dr. Janda. “I strongly believe in Apprio’s commitment to clinically practical technology implementations, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver the types of solutions to federal agencies that make quality, affordable healthcare ever more attainable in the United States.”

Dr. Janda graduated from Michigan State University with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, and he has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Michigan State. He is licensed to practice family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, particularly for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com . See also https://twitter.com/apprioinc .

