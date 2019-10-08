Tremor Video Launches Self-Service DSP Advancements

/EIN News/ -- Enhanced UI, Audience Segmentation and Machine-Learning Optimizations Simplify and Improve Overall Experience for Advertisers



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced it has implemented self-service DSP advancements to its platform to meet the growing demands of advertisers. The move positions Tremor Video at the forefront of the industry in terms of a modernized user interface (UI) and advanced tools that simplify and enhance clients’ experience in planning, executing and tracking their video advertising campaigns.

“Traders are increasingly strapped for time and need to eliminate any busy work in orchestrating their video campaigns,” said Tremor Video’s CTO Tal Mor. “Tremor Video has automated the process to deliver greater workflow efficiency, while also enabling brands and agencies to optimize their audience targeting strategy and maximize overall campaign performance.”

The data-driven enhancements allow media planners to execute and measure campaigns more effectively by providing them with an environment built for operational efficiency. In addition, Tremor Video has released new reporting enhancements to provide more actionable campaign planning and optimization, increased granularity of insights and improved ease of use. The self-service platform includes a campaign-centric, single-page design that allows for a seamless and intuitive UI experience and gives the opportunity to:

Easily view a campaign and all placements in one unified page, including visuals that capture delivery and performance

Manage an entire campaign within the same screen to better coordinate changes between placements

Apply campaign-level settings across all placements at once to improve trafficking speed and consistency

Advertisers can also expect an improved audience discovery experience, allowing them to access audience scale directly in the UI to better strategize and quickly find new desired segments through expanded search capabilities.

This update follows the recently implemented AI enhancements , which ensures the best price per performance, and provides advertisers with the most effective platform in the market.

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. With the acquisition of RhythmOne, Tremor Video has become one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with expanded offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces. Tremor Video is a Tremor International Company.

