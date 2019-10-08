Liquidus Set to Revolutionize Modern Business Formation and Management

Introducing a Digital Corporate Services platform that automates the corporate lifecycle from start to finish.

/EIN News/ -- NASSAU, BAHAMAS, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, Liquidus announced their official launch and commitment to building better businesses via their Digital Corporate Services Platform. Built on blockchain technology, Liquidus is poised to usher in a new era of security, transparency, investment, and innovation to the corporate lifecycle from business name registration to formation, reporting and eventually the digitization of assets.

“Liquidus aims to revolutionize the way organizations are registered and managed around the globe. This Digital Corporate Services Platform - which includes a Federated Digital Identity solution - provides all types of businesses with a significantly more efficient way to manage corporate information, auditing, and compliance.” - Matt Hinkley, CEO

The platform will connect businesses with a marketplace of corporate services (legal, brokerage, accounting, etc..) and encompasses a full suite of online software tools, such as video notary, cryptographic digital signatures, Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding tools, automated corporate reporting, and much more. Additionally, it utilizes a payment service provider license that will enable companies to seamlessly move between fiat and token currencies, in essence creating liquidity for corporations who are set up and functioning within the Liquidus platform.

Operating in a progressive regulatory jurisdiction, Liquidus will be integrating a permissioned blockchain governed by a federated digital identity system, ensuring an organization’s data will be stored and managed with unparalleled security and ease.

The digital future is now. The infrastructure to quickly, efficiently, and securely manage a business has finally arrived. Liquidus is the onramp that will enable new and existing businesses to meet the opportunity of a digitized world and operate with confidence and compliance.

About Liquidus

Liquidus is driven by a team of technologists, accountants, lawyers, and experts in finance and blockchain who are building a more efficient way to facilitate the creation of companies, track data, and manage liquidity. Liquidus is based in The Bahamas, a tax-neutral jurisdiction with a stable government and proactive legislation around digitization. Working with established service providers, Liquidus is an innovator in leveraging blockchain technology to provide organizations with an efficient and compliant process for digitizing and managing assets in the emerging global digital economy.

