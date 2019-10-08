Globex Signs New Client Earn.re to Streamline Investor Onboarding with Blockchain-enabled Smartphone App

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Globex), the blockchain software solutions company, today announced that Earn.re (Earn), the blockchain-based commercial real estate (CRE) financing platform has signed a licensing agreement for Globex’s Ethereum-based KYC/AML compliance solutions to onboard and verify the platform’s investors through a company branded smartphone app. Globex's blockchain solutions, KYCware and AMLCop, integrate to meet increasing compliance demands without sacrificing investor experience.



Through the licensing agreement, KYCware will supply Earn with an onboarding app customized to match Earn’s brand. Investors will download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and go through advanced ID, document, and identity verification technology including anti-gaming features, a Machine Readable Zone ‘MRZ’ scanner and liveness detection. The forms auto-adjust depending on an investor’s jurisdiction and regulatory requirements. Once submitted, AMLCop automatically screens investor details against a proprietary database of global sanctions, Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), watchlists, and known fraudulent Ethereum wallets. In line with data storage protection regulations, data is stored in memory and never distributed to third parties. Instead, Earn representatives securely download and review the streamlined submissions through the hosted web portal.

Earn is developing one of the CRE industry's first digital platforms for trading commercial real estate securities. Once launched, Earn Debt and Earn Equity tokens can be traded on the Earn.re exchange, just as stocks and bonds are traded. Earn offers liquidity to CRE financing by connecting project sponsors and sources of capital for a multitude of commercial and multi-family property types.

“We believe the future of compliance is going to be powered by blockchain technology,” says Globex CEO Brian Collins. “This is why we’ve built our KYC/AML blockchain solutions, to equip regulated entities with the tools needed to maintain compliance and transparency while properly managing investors’ sensitive data.”

“Earn is committed to ensuring our users have access to the latest tools available to enhance their real estate financing and investment experience,” says Earn CEO Aaron Lohmann. “Globex’s blockchain solutions further our vision by enabling us to provide a high-tech, high-touch onboarding experience from the very start.”

About Earn.re:

With headquarters in New York City, New York, Earn.re provides commercial real estate financing enhanced with the power of the blockchain. The Earn.re tokenization and exchange platform enables compliant access to the blockchain for the purpose of financing commercial real estate (CRE) projects providing users with enhanced transactional certainty, speed, liquidity and transparency. The Earn.re platform enables qualified investors and project sponsors to create and trade fractional shares of equity and debt instruments backed by retail, office, multi-family, self-storage, hospitality, industrial, and government real estate assets. For more information, visit https://earn.re/.

About Globex:

Globex offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally. Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading on affiliated digital securities marketplaces through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.

