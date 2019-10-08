United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) opens regional office in Egypt, providing rural development support to seven countries in the region

The United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) opened a regional office in Cairo today that will serve as a strategic rural development center for its work to reduce poverty, empower women and youth, and create employment opportunities in seven countries across the region, IFAD’s President Gilbert F. Houngbo stated at the event.

The IFAD new regional office covers Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, some of which suffer from conflicts, poverty and food insecurity.

In addition to IFAD’s President, those in attendance at today’s ceremony included Sahar Nasr, the Egyptian Minister of Investments and International Cooperation, Richard Dictus, the UN Resident Coordinator, Khalida Bouzar, IFAD’s Regional Director for the Near East, North Africa, Central Asia and Europe (NEN), Dina Saleh, Regional Office Director, and other IFAD staff.



