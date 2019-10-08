Medical Solutions Closes Deal on C&A Industries, Inc. Acquisition

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest healthcare staffing companies, today announced it has closed the deal on its acquisition of Omaha-based staffing and recruitment firm C&A Industries, Inc. In August, Medical Solutions officially announced a definitive agreement to acquire C&A Industries. The completed transaction was finalized on October 7. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal’s close becomes the largest acquisition of a healthcare staffing company in the industry’s history. Medical Solutions recently ranked as the fifth-largest healthcare staffing firm and the second-largest in travel nursing for 2019, prior to its acquisition announcement. Aureus Medical Group, the largest of C&A Industries’ affiliates, ranked as the number two player in allied health and the sixth largest temporary healthcare staffing firm in the nation by Staffing Industry Analysts.

“We have a remarkable opportunity ahead of us as we join our two companies together, enabling us to provide an even more comprehensive service offering and increase the differentiating value we provide our customers,” said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. “Equally important is what our integration journey will bring from an employee perspective. We’re excited about being able to provide our employees with greater opportunities for growth and a pathway to reach all of their personal and professional goals with Medical Solutions.”

As part of the transaction, C&A Industries will continue to operate out of its existing headquarters in Omaha. C&A Industries is the parent company to a portfolio of workforce solutions firms including Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, Celebrity Staff™, and FocusOne Solutions®, along with non-staffing affiliates, AurTravel® and AurHomes®.

Medical Solutions offers a range of dynamic staffing solutions aimed to address hospitals’ specific and ever-changing needs. The company connects more than 2,200 healthcare facilities across the country with highly skilled and qualified healthcare professionals. It also operates as a managed service provider (MSP), helping to streamline and simplify workforce operations by exclusively managing a hospital’s entire contingent labor staffing process.

The company’s acquisition of C&A Industries follows its February 2018 acquisition of PPR, a provider of travel nurse staffing and interim leadership solutions for acute and post-acute care markets. In 2017, Medical Solutions partnered with TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. TPG Growth helped facilitate the transaction and will continue to be an active partner to Medical Solutions and C&A Industries. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors to TPG Growth and Medical Solutions, and Koley Jessen served as legal advisors to C&A Industries and the sellers. Wells Fargo Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to C&A Industries. Additionally, UBS provided financing support to TPG Growth and Medical Solutions.

About Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the United States. The company’s workforce solutions include Medical Solutions Plus, a managed service provider that offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. The company also houses Nurse Bridge, its job action healthcare staffing division, provides EHR and EMR conversion services, EXELerated Staff for healthcare crisis situations, and Advanced Practice, serving the specialty staffing needs of healthcare facilities. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the company acquired PPR, located in Jacksonville, Fla. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit MedicalSolutions.com.

About C&A Industries, Inc .

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for 50 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions®, a managed services provider; AurTravel®, a full service travel agency; and AurHomes®, specializing in corporate housing. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit ca-industries.com.

About TPG Growth

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, the global alternative asset firm. With approximately $14.5 billion of assets under management, TPG Growth targets investments in a broad range of industries and geographies. TPG Growth has the deep sector knowledge, operational resources, and global experience to drive value creation, and help companies reach their full potential. The firm is backed by the resources of TPG, which has more than $111 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.tpg.com

