Dinatrum provides Update

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation ("Dinatrum" or the "Company") (OTC Markets: AFPW) October 8, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce an Update on its latest activities on Financial and Legal Affairs.

The Company has no plans for a Reverse Split in the foreseeable future. In addition, we would like to also mention that we don’t have Debt Conversions. As it is commonly stated “No Toxic Debt and No Reverse Split”. Others like to state, “No Current Conversions”.

Based on this we could say that the company is in the best shape since inception (filed SB-2 in 2001) and from a reasonable point of view, due also to the assets we currently hold, our new shareholders, market awareness, developments, projects, and liaisons. Our Financial health can be analyzed by understanding the financial performance with respect to industry performance, from this point of view we must work much harder. The industry has been outperforming and that is something we must take advantage of.

The Company’s name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the Over-The-Counter Market when we comply with submitting the necessary paperwork and when FINRA has completed its review of the Company’s application to change its name.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Investment Trust with projects within North America.

On behalf of the Board,

“Pedro Villagran-Garcia”

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-4476 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.