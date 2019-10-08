Nightfood Announces Distribution in Harris Teeter Supermarkets, Adding Over 250 Stores Throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the innovative ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream is available in the Harris Teeter supermarket chain.



With over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia, Harris Teeter is Nightfood’s largest retail partner to date.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this relationship,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Since our launch, we’ve gotten thousands of requests from consumers wanting Nightfood available in their local stores, and many of those came from loyal Harris Teeter shoppers.”

In support of the launch, management is implementing an aggressive promotional program to drive consumer awareness, shopper trial, and repeat purchase. Nightfood pints available in Harris Teeter proudly feature the 2019 Product of the Year logo, which has been shown to increase consumer purchase of new products by 38%.

Seven Nightfood flavors will be available in over 200 Harris Teeter locations. These are: Full Moon Vanilla, After Dinner Mint Chip, Cold Brew Decaf, Cookies n’ Dreams, Cherry Eclipse (cherry ice cream with cherry pieces and chocolate chips), Milk & Cookie Dough, and Bed and Breakfast (maple ice cream with waffle pieces). The remaining 49 Harris Teeter locations will initially carry four Nightfood flavors.

In each of its stores, Harris Teeter strives to offer customers an excellent shopping experience, which begins with customer service and features high-quality products, variety and selection. Harris Teeter also works to be a true community partner by supporting local schools and youth sports organizations, among other non-profit organizations.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, developed by sleep and nutrition experts, will become a significant player in the rapidly growing better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing a national footprint. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia .

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.