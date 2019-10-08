Harsco Releases 2018-2019 Environmental, Social & Governance Report

Span coincides with 18-month portfolio shift toward environmental solutions platform

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today released its Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report highlighting the Company’s corporate sustainability initiatives and accomplishments throughout 2018 and the first half of 2019. This ESG Report is the Company’s most comprehensive sustainability report to date.



To read the report, visit: http://bit.ly/HarscoESG2019

The 18-month timespan of the Report coincides with Harsco’s ongoing portfolio shift toward an environmental solutions platform, showcasing the Company’s wholesale rebrand of its Metals & Minerals business to Harsco Environmental, and its acquisition of Clean Earth, an industry leader in sustainable disposal and recycling solutions.

The Report is divided into six sections – Our History, Our Vision; Our Values, Our People; Serving Our Customers; Preserving Our Environment; Protecting Our People; and Investing in Our People and Communities – bookended by a foreword by Harsco Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger and a message on next steps by Sustainability and Environmental Solutions Vice President Cope Willis.

Highlights of the Report include:

Harsco’s progress in executing on its vision to be a global leader of environmental solutions;

Highlights of the Company’s environmental products and services and Case Studies describing value delivered to customers;

Launch of a cross-functional Safety Committee charged with leading continuous improvement in Harsco’s safety performance;

Harsco’s new Corporate Environmental Policy outlining the Company’s enhanced commitment to environmental innovation and stewardship; and

The Company’s investments in world-class governance, developing its people, and community engagement.

“Harsco’s commitment to sustainability is reshaping the core of our business, and how we approach every customer’s needs,” said Mr. Grasberger. “Our employees are inspired every day to develop innovative services and products that not only positively impact the environment, but also support our growth and evolution as a company.”

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 11,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .





Investor Contact Media Contact David Martin Jay Cooney 717.612.5628 717.730.3683 damartin@harsco.com jcooney@harsco.com

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73d3a24a-62c1-4442-930c-8cf2e013fe42



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.