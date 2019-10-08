CareDx Participates in Transplant Roundtable with Senator Durbin

CareDx joins UI Health and NKF to meet with Senator Durbin and advocate for action on anti-rejection drug coverage for kidney transplant patients

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, recently participated in a roundtable meeting with U.S. Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL) to discuss his efforts in Congress to expand immunosuppressive medication coverage for kidney transplant recipients. Senator Durbin, CareDx, and advocates from The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) were hosted by leadership from UI Health, the clinical health enterprise of University of Illinois at Chicago.



The roundtable discussion offered CareDx and community advocates an opportunity discuss with the Senator his next steps for introducing immunosuppressive medication coverage legislation, a cause Senator Durbin has championed in the U.S. Senate for well over a decade. The meeting featured important insights from patients affected by Medicare’s three year cut off, including that of Monica Fox, a kidney transplant recipient and the Community Outreach Manager at NKFI. Following the discussion, Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Chief of Surgery and Medical Director of the Abdominal Organ Transplant Program at UI Health, led a tour of the center’s leading robotics facility, which is a unique feature of their large transplant program.

“As a leading innovator in robotic transplant surgery and one of the largest transplant centers in Chicago, UI Health is intimately familiar with the pain patients go through when they lose Medicare coverage for their medications,” said Benedetti. “I am glad we could host this important discussion with Senator Durbin, NKFI, and CareDx, to help do our part and shine a light on the need to increase immunosuppression coverage beyond three years.”

“Our desire is to be the leading partner in transplantation, which puts our focus on issues that matter most to transplant patients and the transplant community at large. Lifetime coverage of immunosuppression therapy for kidney transplant patients is critical to improving outcomes,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “We thank Senator Durbin for driving this issue in Congress and sincerely appreciate leading transplant centers like UI Health and the transplant advocacy partners that are fighting to honor the gift of kidney donation.”

To learn more about CareDx’s work to extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive medications for kidney transplant recipients, visit HonorTheGift.org.

