Connectivity Wireless Deploys OnGo in Times Square to Improve Public Mobile Connectivity

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity Wireless today announced a pioneering deployment of OnGo LTE connectivity based on newly available 3.5GHz Citizen Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) in Times Square. This trial is one of the first publicly-announced deployment of CBRS services since the FCC announced the greenlight for CBRS initial commercial deployments (ICD) on September 16, and demonstrates the benefits of having openly-accessible, clean spectrum for LTE and future 5G use. Connectivity Wireless partnered with Athonet, Federated Wireless, CommScope, and Sky Connect Networks in deployment of the new network.



“This trial underscores our mission to promote economic development in Times Square by leveraging cutting-edge technology,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance. “We believe CBRS holds the potential to help deliver greater levels of security and improve the experience of visitors and businesses through digital innovation.”

“We are excited to pioneer OnGo services on the CBRS spectrum deployment in Times Square,” said Nader Famili, SVP of Technology Planning and Development at Connectivity Wireless. “This trial will demonstrate Connectivity Wireless’ ability and commitment to deploy private LTE and IoT networks on the 3.5GHz band using multiple uses cases.”

Times Square is one of the most iconic and heavily visited locations in the world, with visitors placing intense demands on carrier LTE networks and available Wi-Fi spectrum. These demands have made it challenging for both carriers including retailers and hospitality providers to provide reliable connectivity for digital technologies that keep visitors and residents safe. With new OnGo connectivity on CBRS bands, Connectivity Wireless and its partners will show how simple, agile and cost-effective it is to deploy high-performance LTE networks on clean spectrum for operational and critical communications.

The trial started on September 30, 2019 and will last until October 15, 2019.

Key applications shown on the Connectivity Wireless Times Square network will comprise:

Video Cameras: Mobile and static video capture with AI-driven insights and machine learning for security, operations and enhanced visitor experience

Public Safety: Reliable push-to-talk applications for security and operational management

Voice: Secure, guaranteed voice and video calls on standard off-the-shelf smart phones such as the iPhone11

Digital Signage: Digital signage that can be flexibly deployed without cabling to support real-time video and public advisory messages

Wi-Fi: Provide backhaul for Wi-Fi access to allow densification of local Wi-Fi networks and improved visitor experience

“We are delighted to partner with a pioneering player like Connectivity Wireless to demonstrate the benefits of OnGo on clean CBRS spectrum in Times Square for digital innovation and security,” said Nanda Menon, Director of Corporate Development at Athonet. “We are pleased to enable Connectivity Wireless with our connectivity platform that will allow them to deploy, scale and manage multiple sites and use-cases in an agile and IT-friendly way.”

“We are extremely pleased to see Connectivity Wireless’ rapid adoption and deployment of CBRS following so closely on the heels of the FCC’s greenlight for initial commercial deployments (ICD),” said Iyad Tarazi, Chief Executive Officer, Federated Wireless. “CBRS provides a perfect solution for the challenges imposed by increasing device densities and the need for higher throughput in places like Time Square. We look forward to working closely with the partners Connectivity Wireless has assembled to ensure the success of the project and to amplifying the results of the trial.”

“Times Square is an ideal showcase for our new CBRS LTE solutions,” said Joel Lindholm, Vice President of CBRS for CommScope. “Ruckus Networks’ CBRS LTE delivers business-critical wireless connections in a solution that is easy for operators, enterprises or government entities to deploy and manage. CBRS is ideal for use cases that require the highest QoS and reliability, as well as for locations where macro-LTE networks are not available or face density challenges. Connectivity Wireless’ Times Square deployment validates CBRS can support diverse use cases in even the most challenging environments.”

