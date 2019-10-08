Ryan Polk Named Chairman of the Board at Generation Next

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The Board of Directors at Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND) named Ryan Polk as Chairman. The Board also accepted the resignation of the outgoing Chairman, Nick Yates.

In September, the Company announced Yates had stepped down as CEO to focus on sales, marketing, and business development. He continues in this important leadership role following his resignation from the Board. As part of his Board resignation, Yates voluntarily rescinded 9.5 million options awarded to him in 2017 and 2018 including 2.5 million vested warrants with a $0.16 exercise price.



“I support Ryan’s leadership of the company and believe he is leading Generation Next on the right path to see the company deliver to both its franchisees and shareholders. I also recognize the importance of our capital raising efforts and deemed it would be in the best interest of Generation Next and the underlying shareholders for me to rescind my performance-based options as I believe this decision would help increase the amount of shares available to new investors, helping the Company secure additional growth capital,” said Yates.



Polk added, “I appreciate the Board’s confidence in the plans we began executing in August to become an institutional grade company. Raising new capital is an important initiative for us. The changes we have made in the last couple of months and those we plan to complete during the next few weeks will make us more attractive to investors and help us meet the expectations of Reis & Irvy’s franchise owners.”

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is the parent company to Reis & Irvy’s, Inc., Print Mates, Inc., and 19 Degrees, Inc.

About Reis & Irvy’s, Inc.

Reis & Irvy’s, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (VEND). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy’s Vending Robot serves frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

