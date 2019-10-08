A.I.S. Resources Signs Option Agreement on New Lithium Solvent Extraction Technology

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announced today that it has signed a 120 day option agreement with Ekos Research to invest US$1m for 15% equity in its break-through SOLVEX solvent extraction process.



Highlights:

The process is the culmination of three years research and development by Ekos Research, University of Melbourne and University of Tsinghua, China.





Lithium extraction rates exceeded 99% and were able to produce greater than 99.2% purity lithium. More than 90% of the solvents can be reclaimed and it has 98.5% efficiency in removing major ions such as magnesium, calcium, potassium and boron.





The process is much more economic than fractional crystallization as no ponds are required, reducing the investment by more than 60%. It is very efficient at handling high magnesium brines that pose a serious recovery problem using other technologies such as membranes, reverse osmosis, ion exchange and fractional crystallization.





The US$1m investment will go towards building a pilot plant in Melbourne that will be subsequently shipped to Salta, Argentina, where brines will be processed to demonstrate commercial viability.





Pilot plant construction is expected to be completed 9 months after funding is received.

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer that is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

