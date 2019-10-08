MasterControl Accelerates Growth and Customer Success in 2019

Milestones Include Three Consecutive Years of a 35% CAGR, 200 New Employees and an Expanding Platform for Life-Science Excellence

MasterControl has been an industry leader in quality management systems (QMS) for over two decades. Today it is aggressively expanding its digital platform to provide solutions that digitize, automate and connect critical processes and data across the entire product development lifecycle – from concept to commercialization.

This transition to a platform company continues to fuel MasterControl’s growth, achieving 35% annual growth since 2016, including strong growth in North America, Asia Pacific and particularly Europe. The company is on target to maintain its growth rate through 2019.

“MasterControl is committed to guiding critical, regulated industries away from inefficient, unsecure and costly paper-based and hybrid processes, and toward impactful digital transformations,” said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. “Our growth this year is testament to the rising need for a better way to manage complex data, processes and planning, and we look forward to continuing to support organizations in their quest to successfully leverage digitization and automation.”

The company’s employee headcount is also growing, with over 600 employees worldwide – including over 200 new employees in the last 12 months. This past May, MasterControl unveiled a major company rebrand that reflects its growth, innovative platform and commitment to the over 1,000 global customers that depend on MasterControl to bring life-changing products to more people sooner.

To continue to drive growth in 2020 and beyond, the company also recently launched MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence™ , a solution that transforms manufacturers’ production records and processes so they’re paperless, errorless and frictionless.

The technology has already been named a 2019 Pharma Innovation Awards winner by Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and is delivering powerful results for customers:

Wellington Foods, a leading contract manufacturer of nutraceuticals has seen a 90-100% decrease in common data input errors since implementing MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence solution for electronic batch records. In addition, Wellington Foods has also been able to reduce its review period from 10 to 15 days down to 3 days after production completes – a 75%-80% reduction.

Legacy Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical packaging customer has seen a 25-30% reduction in total deviations since implementing MasterControl’s Manufacturing Excellence solution. In addition, Legacy has over 200 batch records that have to go through a quality review process, with changes and corrections they used to take 2-3 hours per batch record. With Manufacturing Excellence, they are down to 10-15 minutes per record.

MasterControl is celebrating a fantastic 2019 with over 350 customers at our 12th Annual MasterControl Summit taking place, this week, October 7-11 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

