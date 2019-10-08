CHF Solutions, Inc. to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 15, 2019

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced that John Erb, the company’s chairman and CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors at the first annual MicroCap Rodeo investor conference on October 15, 2019 at 8:35 AM CT in meeting room 416 B. The conference will be held October 15-16 at the Hilton Austin - Downtown in Austin, Texas.



For those interested in attending the conference or arranging a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact conference organizers at microcaprodeo.com.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovative technology. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the company’s participation in investor failure conferences. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com



