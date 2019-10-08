VR/AR Global Summit to Bring World-Leading Technology and Global Experts to Canada

November’s event will feature speakers such as Heidi Buck of the US Navy and Sergio Paolantonio of Hasbro, and showcase over 100 Augmented and Virtual Reality demos

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VR/AR Association (VRARA) today announced its program of over 120 global speakers that will be featured at its flagship summit, hosted in Vancouver on November 1st and 2nd 2019. The lineup, which includes both panellists and keynote speakers, will deliver compelling insights on the current state and future of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality and its impact on specific industries such as enterprise, education, defence, entertainment and healthcare.



“VR/AR may seem like just a game to some, but in reality, it is having an impact on almost every area of our lives, allowing us to engage with our environment on an entirely new level. This technology has now been used in everything from Viacom’s groundbreaking AR Show for Missy Elliott’s MTV Vanguard! Award to the US Military’s cultural sensitivity training for overseeing troops,” said Nathan Pettyjohn, Founder and President of the VR/AR Association. “The world-class group that will come together in Vancouver shows how diverse and boundary-pushing the industry is becoming - any company in VR or AR tech that has their sights set on growth should be at the event ready to collaborate and share their ideas.”

This year, the lineup is purposefully split almost equally between men and women. Undeterred by stats that state only 16% of women have tried VR as opposed to 30% of men, the VRARA is trying to keep this industry not only inclusive but a leader in celebrating and furthering the progress of women in tech. To mark this commitment, Co-Chairs, Anne-Marie Enns and Sophia Moshada will launch the VRARA Women’s Committee at this year's summit.

With over 120 speakers, highlights include:

Heidi Buck, a member of the US Navy and the Founder and Director of the Battlespace Exploitation of Mixed Reality Lab at SPAWAR Systems Center, Pacific

Charlie Fink, VR/AR consultant, speaker and Forbes columnist

Ross Finman, Head of AR at Niantic

Cathy Hackl, the #4 Top Technology Voice on LinkedIn and a part of Enterprise Strategy at Magic Leap

Sergio Paolantonio, Director of Augmented Reality, Voice Experiences, Design and Development at Hasbro

Kavya Pearlman, Founder and Chief Security Officer of Cautelare and Co-Founder at XR Safety Initiative, a non-profit effort that promotes privacy, security, ethics and the development of standards around VR

The event, which will feature two days of workshops, panels, keynote presentations, demonstrations, exhibits and more, aims to not only educate attendees on the far-reaching practical applications of VR/AR but also explore the newest trends and creative expressions that are possible with these technologies. An example of this is a just-released augmented-reality experience, that allows attendees to harness unexpected powers right in the middle of the exhibition floor.

The 2019 Summit sponsors include companies at the forefront of this technology such as Microsoft, Lenovo, Niantic and Viacom among others.

To learn more about the 2019 speakers please visit https://www.vrarglobalsummit.com/speakers.

To register for a ticket please visit https://www.vrarglobalsummit.com/tickets.

About the VR/AR Global Summit

On Nov 1 & 2, 2019, in Vancouver, the VR/AR Global Summit will bring together industry frontrunners from around the world to discuss the present and future of immersive technologies. This world-class conference and expo will welcome 1000+ Executives, 120+ Speakers and 50+ Exhibitors from leading companies like Lenovo, Niantic, Microsoft, Viacom, and so many more. With over 230 companies active in VR/AR, Vancouver is the 2nd largest immersive ecosystem in the world. This is the 4th time the show is happening in Vancouver and this year’s Global Summit will have a strong focus on immersive interaction design.

About the VR/AR Association

The VR/AR Association (The VRARA) is an international organization designed to foster collaboration between innovative companies and people in the virtual reality and augmented reality ecosystem that accelerates growth, fosters research and education, helps develop industry standards, connects member organizations and promotes the services of member companies.

Media Contact

Sasha Yeomans

sasha@talkshopmedia.com

6046903509



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.