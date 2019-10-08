Marketers to Take Center Stage to Discuss Turning Insights into Action on Day One of ConneXions 2019

Marketing guru Terry O’Reilly will headline a roundtable discussion of marketing leaders from some of the most innovative service providers in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the return of the popular marketer's panel during the general session at Calix ConneXions. The panel "Turning Insights into Action" will feature representatives from some of the most innovative and forward-looking communications service providers in North America sharing best practices for gathering subscriber insights and using it to deliver the best possible experience. They will appear alongside renowned marketing guru Terry O'Reilly and Calix CMO Matt Collins, who will serve as the host. The discussion will follow the reveal of the 2019 Innovations in Marketing Award winner on Monday, October 28.



In addition to Terry O’Reilly, the panel will include:

Tanna Hanna , director of social media and marketing for ALLO Communications : Tanna Hanna has been with Imperial, Nebraska-based ALLO for more than a decade. She worked her way up the organizational ladder from customer service to her current role, which she assumed earlier this year after spending nearly five years in other marketing positions. Tanna will talk about the launch of ALLO’s highly successful “We believe this is the year” campaign by Nebraska football fans, for Nebraska football fans.

, division manager of marketing and service for : Blake Callaham began his career more than two decades ago as a construction lineman and spent nearly 15 years in the local operations department before assuming his current role. His areas of responsibility include marketing, customer service and cellular/telco customer care. Blake will share the details around how Pioneer’s first truly data-driven campaign significantly improved their customer experience. Stacy Giardetti, manager of product marketing for Tbaytel : Stacy Giardetti manages the residential marketing portfolio and subscriber and revenue budgets for Internet, TV, phone and security for Tbaytel, based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She has been with Tbaytel for more than six years, developing an integral knowledge of her community’s unique telecommunications landscape and proudly supporting the company’s brand promise to “Take Care of the Neighbourhood.” Stacy will share her insights on predicting churn, to help anticipate which subscribers are most at-risk based on the behaviors of those who already churned.

“These customers are true tech innovators who hire the best and brightest in all business functions, and this group of marketers is indicative of that effort,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “The panelists will be sharing the insights and best practices that have enabled them to capitalize on their organizations’ tech leadership and guide them to the forefronts of their respective markets. ConneXions has always been a great venue for engineers and sales staff, but this year, with the addition our Marketers’ Summit @ConneXions, we are making a concerted effort to ensure the benefits of the event extend to marketers as well. There has never been a better time for marketers to attend.”

Register today for Calix ConneXions 2019 , the industry’s premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Make sure to select the Marketers’ Summit @ConneXions when you register. Additionally, submit your case for the Innovations in Marketing Award by sending a video of 3 minutes or less describing your campaign to award.submissions@calix.com .

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

