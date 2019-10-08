Progressive Care Inc. Garners Media Coverage in HuffPost and Fast Company

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. ( OTCQB: RXMD ), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced the Company has garnered media coverage in HuffPost and Fast Company.



Huffpost is a leading digital news and opinion website in the United States. The publication reached out to Progressive Care’s CEO, Shital Mars, for expert commentary on the healthcare reaction to the FDA’s notice on Zantac (Ranitidine).

In the article titled Here’s Why Zantac Was Pulled From Stores, And What You Should Do Now , published on October 1, 2019 by HuffPost, Mars provides expert advice on what to know about the popular heartburn drug ranitidine being recalled for containing an impurity that may cause cancer. Mars explains that not all Zantac and generic products are affected: “There are numerous over-the-counter medications currently on the market that treat stomach ulcers and/or acid reflux, including Prevacid (lansoprazole), Nexium (esomeprazole), Pepcid (famotidine), omeprazole, pantoprazole, and calcium carbonate.” Mars suggests that patients should check with a medical professional first if they are concerned about making a switch from their typical medication.

Mars suggested other ways to treat heartburn by identifying the source and eliminating it. “Most cases of excess stomach acid are caused by dietary factors and/or stress,” Mars said. “Try to identify the root cause of acid reflux for you personally and eliminate or moderate exposure to that food or situational catalyst, which could be anything like spicy foods, tomatoes, chocolate, coffee, alcohol, fatty foods and acidic foods. This will prevent reliance on antacids for daily living.”

Fast Company is “the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.” Fast Company has over 11 million unique visitors per month resulting in over 36 million page views. The publication features some of the most notable figures in business, politics, sports, and entertainment. Ms. Mars was recently featured in an article discussing female leaders and their advice on overcoming professional setbacks.

In the article titled 7 Female Executives Who Were Fired Share Their Advice published on September 19, 2019 by Fast Company, Mars shared what it was like to be fired and how it made her stronger. Mars' suggested advice was, “You must advocate for yourself”. In the article, Mars shared her story of being fired not only once, but twice. The second time, a broker tried to fire her, but she decided to go to the owner and advocate for herself: “I marched into his office and said, ‘I know that I’m not good at sales, but there are a lot of things I am good at, and I know there are a lot of things around here that I could do for you.’ I asked him to keep me around as an administrative assistant, and luckily for me, he did.”

Mars reveals that her greatest lesson is to “be your own biggest fan and admit weaknesses so you can overcome them.'' She goes on to state, “The thing about setbacks is that they are what you make of them. Being fired taught me to find the strength to advocate for myself instead of just giving up or letting this moment define me negatively.”

“It is an honor to be featured in both HuffPost and Fast Company regarding breaking news for the pharmaceutical industry and my story of how I have gotten to where I am today,” said Mars. “We take pleasure in contributing our knowledge and expertise in areas where it is most needed within the industry. It is also my hope that my story inspires others who have experienced speed bumps in their career to keep going and never give up.”

