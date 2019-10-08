Future Farm’s Maine Hemp Farm Successfully Completes State-Mandated THC Testing

/EIN News/ -- Future Farm Harvest Passes Major Milestone



Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that hemp from the Company’s farm in Hersey, Maine has passed the state-mandated testing for acceptable (i.e. below 0.3%) levels of THC.

The favorable testing results illustrate the agricultural expertise of the Future Farm team. The results also mean that the farm has cleared the last regulatory hurdle for harvest, which is planned for mid-October.

As part of the Company’s dedication to quality and adherence to high standards, Future Farm will next utilize independent laboratories to test the harvested hemp throughout the drying and curing processes.

"This milestone is perhaps more significant for us this year than last year because of the recent Maine law which has made clear that food products containing CBD that are produced and sold in Maine are not considered to be ‘adulterated’ under Maine law,” comments William Gildea, Future Farm’s CEO. “We anticipate robust sales considering ours is one of the largest farms in Maine, and we'll be proud to provide quality CBD-based products to the local community and beyond."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has set November 25, 2019 as the date of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company has set October 17, 2019 as the record date for notice, voting and beneficial ownership determination date.

For further information, visit www.FutureFarmTech.com or contact Investor Relations at investor@futurefarmtech.com or (888) 387-3761 ext. 710.

On behalf of the Board,

Future Farm Technologies Inc.

William Gildea, Chairman and CEO

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that is poised to be a leading supplier of hemp-derived CBD products to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets. The Company’s current key initiatives are the cultivation and processing of its hemp crop growing in Maine, the pursuit of other hemp-related opportunities throughout the U.S. and the development of elite strains of cannabis in Canada.

Future Farm’s seasoned management team brings a deep understanding of operations and agriculture with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become an industry leader in the evolving market for CBD and related compounds.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Investor Relations 888-387-3761 x10 investor@futurefarmtech.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.