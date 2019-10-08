Data Science Salon Announces Conference Expansion to Seattle

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon Seattle, introduced by the creators of the Data Science Popup, Plotcon, Afternoon of Data, Data Science Innovation Summit and the producers of Jupyter Popup, will host its 1st one-day data science forum in Seattle for senior practitioners in retail and ecommerce industries Thursday, October 17 at Galvanize in Seattle. This intimate event is one of a kind and curates data science sessions to bring specialists in retail and ecommerce face-to-face to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and acceptance around best practices. Attendees can expect to hear business use cases from companies like Airbnb, Nordstrom, Stitch Fix, HelloFresh, Instacart, ShopRunner, Levi Strauss & Co, Amazon, and many more. Data Science Salon attendees are data science managers, C-Level executives, senior data scientists, research scientists, analysts, entrepreneurs, developers, and other technical practitioners in retail and ecommerce.



Data science approaches in retail and ecommerce are some of the most sophisticated in the practice. DSS SEA is set to explore and discuss the impacts of those practices. This conference series is designed to be not only informative, but also entertaining. “It's great to find an event like this where everyone can learn from one another in a relaxed environment,” said Patrick McGarry, Head of Community at data.world. “Whether you are a senior leader, or an advanced practitioner, you'll definitely find useful information at one of these events.” Past attendees have pointed to the tightly curated content and the ease of networking in such an intimate setting. “We have a reputation for curating the most sophisticated conversations in data science, machine learning and AI today,” said Anna Anisin, Founder and CEO at Formulatedby, the host of the Data Science Salon Series.

This is the sixth market for Formulatedby and the tenth conference for the Data Science Salon, which has also visited Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, New York, and most recently Miami. The series will continue to expand in 2020 with the addition of Data Science Salon Elevate: Elevating the Voices of Women in AI & ML.

For more information on the Data Science Salon Seattle visit https://www.datascience.salon/seattle-2019/

About Data Science Salons

Data innovation is transforming business, hospitality and society, and Formulatedby coordinates the Data Science Salon series across several industries including media, entertainment, finance, healthcare, technology, retail, e-commerce, and hospitality. The Data Science Salons are inspired by intimate conversations and research reports put together by Formulatedby in collaboration with several data science companies and industry experts. Learn more about the Data Science Salons at https://datascience.salon/ and Formulatedby at http://formulated.by.

