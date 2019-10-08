Newgioco Signs Multi-year Sports Betting Agreement in District of Columbia

/EIN News/ -- Newgioco's ELYS platform selected by Handle 19, Inc for regulated real money sports betting in Washington, DC



New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWGI), a global gaming technology company providing fully integrated software solutions to regulated online and land-based sports betting and gaming operators, is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement with Handle 19, Inc. to provide Newgioco’s ELYS platform for regulated sports betting operations in Washington, DC.

“After an exhaustive competitive analysis of several betting platform providers, we are very pleased to have selected Newgioco to partner with for our planned sports betting operations,” stated Shane August, General Manager of Handle 19, Inc. “A key factor in our decision came down to the fact that the ELYS platform was developed in a fully regulated market and has both online and land-based functionality, giving us a comprehensive tool and the know-how of the Newgioco team to work closely with regulators to help shape the DC sports betting market for years to come.”

“We are honored to have secured the opportunity to work with Shane and his team at Handle 19 for their licensed sports betting operations,” commented Newgioco CEO Michele Ciavarella. “We believe that our background and experience in the tightly regulated Italian market will be highly beneficial in pioneering the sports betting market in the District of Columbia.”

“We aspire to build our business in the U.S. sports betting market by fostering strong, long-term partnerships with both tribal and non-tribal operators such as Handle 19 in real-money betting and loyalty based free-to-play programs for non-licensed establishments as the market continues to rapidly evolve across the nation,” added Mr. Ciavarella.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements regarding our belief that our background and experience in the tightly regulated Italian market will be highly beneficial in pioneering the sports betting market in the District of Columbia and our aspirations to build our business in the U.S. sports betting market by fostering strong, long-term partnerships with both tribal and non-tribal operators. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations including our ability to benefit in pioneering the market in the District of Columbia and our ability to build our business in the U.S. sports betting market by fostering strong, long-term partnerships with both tribal and non-tribal operators, and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

