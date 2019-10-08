Hickory Farms Introduces Taste of California Collection

Expertly Curated Gift Baskets & Wine Gifts filled with regional California Flavors and Hickory Farms Favorites

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hickory Farms, America’s favorite food gift retailer, is excited to launch its brand new Taste of California collection. Their team of California-based gift designers has expertly curated a line of 29 gourmet gift baskets and wine gift sets that pair well-loved regional flavors with Hickory Farms favorites. Featuring premium wines, artisan salami, luscious cheeses, nuts, olives, sourdough crackers, small-batch chocolates, and packaging that captures the magic of the Golden State, these elevated gifts are perfect for any occasion.

Central to the Taste of California collection is the inclusion of wines from three private labels: SunSol, Generosity Cellars, and Aunar, as well as other renowned wines from Francis Ford Coppola, Silver Oak, Duckhorn Vineyards and more. The collection perfectly complements gourmet snacks and has been hand-selected from top vineyards.*

“We created the Taste of California collection with a shareable, gourmet experience in mind—highlighting the distinct flavors of the west coast, along with the sunny, carefree feeling of the California lifestyle,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “With well-loved brands from the Golden State alongside Hickory Farms classic tastes presented in beautifully-designed packaging, these gifts are a great way to share a relaxed California experience with everyone on your gift list this holiday season.”

California Cabernet Wine Gift Set - This wine gift set features a deliciously curated sampling of California flavors! Mission Jack Blend is perfectly paired with Three Cheese Sourdough Crackers and California sweets like Butter Toffee Pretzels and fair trade Alter Eco Silk Velvet Truffles. A glass of robust SunSol California Cabernet Sauvignon adds to this relaxed Golden State experience. ($49)





The best California flavors turn any moment into a celebration. This wine selection features expertly curated, well-loved California snacks alongside favorites from Hickory Farms. Mission Jack Blend, Three Cheese Sourdough Crackers, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Brownie Bites, Bright & Sunny Honey Bar from So-Cal's Chuao Chocolatier, chocolate chip cookies, Butter Toffee Pretzels, biscotti, gourmet California dried fruit & nuts, Buttery Sugar Cookies, and Marich Sea Salted Caramels from the Central Coast all come together to create the perfect snack spread. Enjoy with a glass of Generosity Cellars California Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, or Chardonnay for a delicious taste of the Golden State. ($139) Sommelier's Finest Napa Valley Wine Gift Set - Share a journey through Napa Valley with this impressive wine gift. A glass of rich Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon pairs beautifully with decadent treats like Clif Family Napa Valley Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, Brownie Bites, B. Toffee, and Alfajores Dulce de Leche Sandwich cookies. This gift even comes with two Riedel stemless wine glasses, lever-style corkscrew wine opener, and a handsome black leather-like wine box. Send to your favorite wine lover for a gift they won't forget. ($299)

To view the entire collection for the perfect gourmet gift experience this holiday season, visit https://www.hickoryfarms.com/taste-of-california/. The Taste of California collection is just part of the more than 160 new products available this holiday season! Gift giving has never been easier.

* All wines and wine gifts have shipping restrictions. Private label wines (SunSol, Generosity Cellars, and Aunar) are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and 500+ seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram; Facebook; Pinterest; or Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Diana Davis

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Davis@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

Email: jeannie@praytellagency.com

Tel: 317.385.5752



