RedSeal Appoints Greg Straughn as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedSeal (www.redseal.net), the leader in cyber risk modeling for hybrid environments, today announced the appointment of Greg Straughn as its chief financial officer (CFO). Following Symphony Technology Group’s equity investment in RedSeal earlier this year, Straughn will help drive RedSeal’s rapid growth as organizations increasingly prioritize digital resilience as the objective for their cybersecurity strategy.



RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling and scoring platform is already trusted by hundreds of Global 2000 corporations, mission-critical government agencies, power grid companies and the world’s leading financial institutions. With Straughn at its financial helm, RedSeal will strengthen its position in the market, as well as expand and pursue new growth opportunities.

“This is an important and strategic hire for RedSeal, as Greg has a proven track record of helping companies drive growth,” said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO at RedSeal. “His wealth of knowledge and extensive experience will play a critical role as we expand our market presence and help more organizations become resilient in this era of increased cyber threats.”

While CFO of A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leader in application networking and security solutions, Straughn navigated the company through and beyond its $187 million IPO. His strategic financial and growth plans helped increase the company’s quarterly revenue by more than 260 percent, from approximately $18 million to $65 million over 5 years. Additionally, he held CFO positions at Kabira Technologies and AT&T/Pacific Bell Internet Services.

Straughn also served as a principal at Meridian Business Systems, a consulting firm at the intersection of finance and strategy, where he assisted large and small organizations in growth planning, business plan development, fundraising and IPO planning.

Having earned 11 new awards in the last nine months RedSeal is considered a force multiplier for every security product on the network. By ensuring that network fundamentals are correct, providing a network risk assessment, and evaluating compliance with regulations and policies, RedSeal gives organizations a holistic understanding of their networks. Its Digital Resilience Score measures a network’s resilience and the effectiveness of existing cybersecurity investments in protecting business operations and value.

RedSeal’s cyber risk modeling platform is the foundation for enabling enterprises to be resilient to cyber events across public cloud, private cloud and physical network environments. RedSeal helps customers understand their network from the inside out – providing actionable intelligence, situational awareness and a Digital Resilience Score to help enterprises measure and improve their resilience. Government agencies and Global 2000 companies around the world rely on RedSeal to help them validate their overall security posture, accelerate investigation and improve the productivity of their security and network teams. RedSeal is headquartered in San Jose, California. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

