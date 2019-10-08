CanadianSME Business Magazine Launches First Annual CanadianSME National Business Awards

Presented in conjunction with exclusive partners Cisco and Lenovo, the awards recognize and applaud the contributions of small business owners to Canada’s economy.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Business Magazine , Canada’s premier publication for small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today it will be presenting the first-ever annual CanadianSME National Business Awards on January 28, 2020. The award ceremony will be held at the Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto.



The Awards, which recognize and applaud the contributions of small business owners to Canada’s economy, will be presented in conjunction with the awards’ presenting and exclusive tech partner, Cisco, and the exclusive PC Partner, Lenovo. The awards present opportunities for businesses, including increasing their credibility to investors and customers.

The magazine has selected a panel of judges, each of whom brings extensive experience and an industry expert perspective to the process of assessing the award applicants. The panel of judges include the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Jackie King, the Canadian Media Directors Council President Shannon Lewis, TELUS Vice President of Small Business Solutions Roi Ross and Sarah Steele, Senior Director, Visa Small Business Products.

The Awards will be offered in 20 categories, including Entrepreneur of The Year, sponsored by Cisco, and Small Business of The Year (for companies with up to 100 employees), sponsored by Lenovo. The Business Woman of the year award is sponsored by Nerds On Site. To learn more regarding judges, award categories and tickets or to apply for the awards, visit www.smeawards.ca .

“The SME industry plays an integral role in Canada’s economy. We want to provide our support and recognition to the entrepreneurs who work hard in making their small business a success,” said SK, founder of CanadianSME magazine. “The awards will celebrate entrepreneurial success and excellence in business management.”

For information, to attend or apply for the awards, visit www.smeawards.ca

About CanadainSME Awards:

www.smeawards.ca

About CanadianSME Business Magazine:

Canadian SME Magazine understands the need of providing a helping a hand to new businesses. We’ve developed the idea of educating, encouraging and enhancing young businesses through influential writings presented by experts from various business fields. Through this magazine, the Canadian entrepreneurs would be inspired into doing more and working smarter in order to achieve their goals. The succinct idea is to strengthen the conduct of Canadian SMEs: fortify their foundations and provide a smoother ride towards success with acquiring the best spot in the marketplace. And so, the Magazine’s vivid aim remains to empower the Canadian SMEs and position them as the leading aces in their fields through its services.

www.canadiansme.ca

Media Contact

Media Relations

info@canadiansme.ca

+1 647 668 5785



