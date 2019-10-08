Ekata Named Best in Payment APIs at 2019 API Awards

Businesses Around the World Trust Ekata Transaction Risk API to Improve Predictability of Good Transactions

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekata , the leader in global digital identity verification data, today announced the Ekata Transaction Risk API has been awarded Best in Payment APIs at the 2019 API Awards . The Transaction Risk API delivers an overall risk score in under 100 milliseconds (ms) and easily integrates into sophisticated machine learning models to help find fraud earlier in the transaction flow. Thousands of payment processors, eCommerce merchants, marketplaces, FinTechs, and others around the world trust Ekata to increase approvals and manage payment fraud at scale.

“Ekata is a shining example of the API technologies now empowering developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer and Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the 2019 API Awards. “Today’s cloud-based software and hardware increasingly run on an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture, and Ekata’s win here at the 2019 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API economy.”

The Ekata Transaction Risk API delivers:

Low latency response times – The API delivers a response within 100 ms to meet the compressed time requirements of models running at the front of the transaction process.

– The API delivers a response within 100 ms to meet the compressed time requirements of models running at the front of the transaction process. Highly-predictive and feature-ready data elements – Businesses utilize the 15 most predictive identity verification features that are generally Boolean or numerical and ready for modeling.

– Businesses utilize the 15 most predictive identity verification features that are generally Boolean or numerical and ready for modeling. Global data – Ekata’s Transaction Risk API delivers data on name, email, phone, address, and IP across more than 230 countries.

“Third-party identity data used during pre-authorization is at the bleeding-edge of managing risk in digital commerce, with a direct impact to the entire customer experience,” said Ajay Andrews, Ekata Vice President, Product. “That is why we built the Transaction Risk API to meet a previously unmet market need for identity verification for high scale, very low latency transaction processing. We are honored that our peers have recognized this breakthrough capability and how it is helping businesses grow and scale revenue by maximizing the predictability of good transactions.”

The 2019 API Awards celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the API and Microservices industries. Ekata and the other 2019 API Awards winners will be recognized at the 2019 API Awards Ceremony during the first day of API World 2019 (October 8-10, 2019, San Jose Convention Center).

To learn more about how the Transaction Risk API can enhance the performance of your machine learning model, request a demo .

About Ekata

Ekata provides global identity verification solutions via enterprise-grade APIs for automated decisioning, and Pro Insight, a SaaS solution for manual review for cross-border businesses to grow revenue by maximizing their predictability of good transactions. The product suite is powered by the Ekata Identity Engine (EIE), the first and only cross-border identity verification engine of its kind. It uses complex machine learning algorithms across the five core consumer attributes of email, phone, name (person or business), physical address, and IP, to derive unique links and features from billions of real-time transactions within Ekata’s proprietary network and the data licensed from a broad spectrum of global providers. Businesses around the world including Alipay, Microsoft, Stripe, and Airbnb leverage Ekata’s product suite to increase approvals of more good transactions, reduce customer friction, and find fraud.

Ekata is a trademark of Ekata, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Ekata Media Contact:

Lindsay Stril, Voxus PR

lstril@voxuspr.com

253-444-5443



