Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Process Research Ortech Third Update

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials, is pleased to provide an update to the recently announced acquisition of Process Research Ortech announced on July 9th 2019, August 8th 2019 and September 10th 2019. The company continues to work on the required documentation that is customary to a fundamental transaction. The company hopes to have all the documents filed within the next couple of weeks specifically the financial audits of Ortech. With a goal of closing the transaction by October 31st. Both Ortech and Saint Jean continue to work together on sales and marketing efforts as they explore global opportunities.

The shares of the Company are halted and will remain halted pending satisfaction of the requirements of Exchange Policy 5.3 for Fundamental Acquisitions.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/ .

