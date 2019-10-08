New GoodData Support for Amazon Redshift Helps Enterprise and Product Teams Quickly Deliver Analytics Solutions

GoodData will leverage the power of Amazon Web Services to bring businesses improved agility, rapid time to market, and low TCO for analytics solutions

“I believe that GoodData and Amazon Redshift represent an ideal combination for analytics in SaaS products,” said Zdenek Svoboda, VP of Product at GoodData.

In addition, the combination of GoodData and Amazon Redshift can change the way in which enterprise and product teams are making business decisions. Namely, the trend toward integrating analytics into business applications so every customer, partner, and team member becomes empowered with data and insights at the point of work.

Delivering end-to-end analytics solutions to every user across one’s business presents many challenges, such as the need to compute insights with low latency at high user concurrency, handling large data volumes, and keeping overall solution costs for development and operations low. At the same time, these solutions must deliver a user experience that is intuitive for those who are data-savvy as well as those who are not.

The combination of GoodData’s powerful end-to-end analytics platform and Amazon Redshift can overcome the bulk of the challenges associated with delivering analytics solutions to masses.

Thanks to this collaboration, enterprise and product teams can now use GoodData and Amazon Redshift to:

Deliver actionable insights into applications and workflows, at the point of work

Achieve high adoption of analytics and BI systems across their business network

Reduce time needed for custom requests thanks to business-friendly ad-hoc data discovery

Build and deliver analytics solutions in weeks instead of months

Leverage the Amazon Redshift ecosystem, lowering down total cost of ownership

GoodData’s CEO Roman Stanek added, “Strengthening our relationship with AWS is another important step in our mission to deliver modern and actionable analytics to every business user.”

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

©2019, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

