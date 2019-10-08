Secure Technology Alliance Recognizes Members for Outstanding Contributions in 2019

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance announced its 2019 Honor Roll members and Center of Excellence (COE) recipients today, recognizing the top individual and member company contributors to Alliance activities and projects this year.



“Our annual honor roll and Center of Excellence programs help us to recognize our top individual and member company contributors each year for their incredible work, leadership and dedication to the Alliance’s mission,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Their efforts are what help drive change and awareness within the industry. Thank you to all of our members for the time and energy they’ve put into our projects and resources this past year.”

Industry Council Recognition

The Secure Technology Alliance’s 2019 Honor Roll recognizes individual members and top contributors in each of the industry councils – Access Control, Identity, Internet of Things Security, Mobile, Payments, and Transportation – whose contributions in the past year greatly assisted the Alliance in fulfilling its mission.

The contributions made by the member-driven councils included publishing education and outreach material for different markets, hosting webinars and workshops, developing industry positions on key government and private initiatives, and establishing relationships with related industry groups. The results of the councils’ work are viewed as authoritative educational material for both the U.S. and international secure technology markets and help drive secure technology implementations in the U.S.

The 2019 Honor Roll included a total of 77 industry professionals and was compiled based on council leadership, project leadership, and project participation from 2018 to 2019. The top contributors on the honor roll for each industry council are:

Access Control Council . Chair Adam Shane, LEIDOS; Chair Clay Estes, HID Global; and top contributors Mark Dale, XTec, Inc.; Lars Suneborn, ID Technology Partners; and William Windsor, Department of Homeland Security

. Chair Adam Shane, LEIDOS; Chair Clay Estes, HID Global; and top contributors Mark Dale, XTec, Inc.; Lars Suneborn, ID Technology Partners; and William Windsor, Department of Homeland Security Identity Council . Chair Tom Lockwood, NextgenID, Inc.; and top contributors David Coley, Intercede; John Fessler, Exponent, Inc.; and David Kelts, GET Group North America

. Chair Tom Lockwood, NextgenID, Inc.; and top contributors David Coley, Intercede; John Fessler, Exponent, Inc.; and David Kelts, GET Group North America Internet of Things Security Council . Chair Sri Ramachandran, G+D Mobile Security; and top contributors Sandy Carielli, Entrust Datacard; Josh Jabs, Entrust Datacard; Andrew Jamieson, Underwriters Laboratories (UL); and John Neal, NXP Semiconductors

. Chair Sri Ramachandran, G+D Mobile Security; and top contributors Sandy Carielli, Entrust Datacard; Josh Jabs, Entrust Datacard; Andrew Jamieson, Underwriters Laboratories (UL); and John Neal, NXP Semiconductors Mobile Council . Co-chairs Sadiq Mohammed, Mastercard; and Sridher Swaminathan, First Data, now Fiserv; and top contributors David Dekozan, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.; Jako Fritz, UL; and David Worthington, Rambus

. Co-chairs Sadiq Mohammed, Mastercard; and Sridher Swaminathan, First Data, now Fiserv; and top contributors David Dekozan, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.; Jako Fritz, UL; and David Worthington, Rambus Payments Council . Chair Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; and top contributors Jose Correa, NXP Semiconductors; Gerry Glindro, IDEMIA; and Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security

. Chair Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; and top contributors Jose Correa, NXP Semiconductors; Gerry Glindro, IDEMIA; and Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security Transportation Council . Chair Jerry Kane, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA); and top contributors Mike Dinning, U.S. Department of Transportation/Volpe Center; Jennifer Dogin, Mastercard; Amy Linden, Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Tina Morch-Pierre, Dallas Area Rapid Transit; Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security; and David Weir, Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Center of Excellence Organizations

The Secure Technology Alliance also announced the organizations receiving the 2019 Secure Technology Alliance Center of Excellence designation. This program recognizes an elite mix of member organizations who, each year, reach the highest level of active participation in the Alliance by having made outstanding contributions in the form of organization-wide leadership of time, talent and resources across a wide mix of Alliance activities.

The 13 member companies that have been awarded the Center of Excellence recognition for 2019 are: American Express; CPI Card Group; Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.; Department of Homeland Security; Discover Financial Services; First Data, now Fiserv; G+D Mobile Security; Gemalto, a Thales Company; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies; Mastercard; UL and Visa.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. The Alliance brings together leading providers and adopters of end-to-end security solutions designed to protect privacy and digital assets in payments, mobile, identity and access, healthcare, transportation and the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

The Alliance’s mission is to stimulate understanding, adoption and widespread application of connected digital solutions based on secure chip and other technologies and systems needed to protect data, enable secure authentication and facilitate commerce.

The Alliance is driven by its U.S.-focused member companies. They collaborate by sharing expertise and industry best practices through industry and technology councils, focused events, educational resources, industry outreach, advocacy, training and certification programs. Through participation in the breadth of Alliance activities, members strengthen personal and organizational networks and take away the insights to build the business strategies needed to commercialize secure products and services in this dynamic environment.

