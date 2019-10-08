Collibra Appoints Alison Davis to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Alison Davis to its Board of Directors. An accomplished corporate executive, Davis will serve as Audit Chair and joins with over 30 years of experience building and advising high-growth companies.



“Alison brings a deep understanding of finance, technology and corporate governance to our board,” said Felix Van de Maele, cofounder and CEO of Collibra. “At Collibra, we’re focused on empowering Data Citizens to optimize processes, increase efficiency and ultimately achieve Data Intelligence. Alison’s proven success advising companies across industries on strategic growth will be invaluable in our next phase.”

Davis is cofounder of Fifth Era as well as an active investor, best-selling author and frequent speaker on technology and innovation. She currently serves as a non-executive director of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), where she chairs the Technology and Innovation Committee, Fiserv (FISV) and Ooma (OOMA), where she chairs the Audit Committee, and she serves as the Chairman of the Advisory Board for BlockChain Capital. A native of the UK, she is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and holds a BA and an MA in Economics from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“Collibra is on a rapid growth trajectory as an industry leader at the forefront of Data Intelligence,” said Davis. “I am looking forward to assisting Collibra in building on its strong momentum as the company continues to create innovative products to help customers unlock the value in their data.”

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com.

