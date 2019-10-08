Cowen’s Westminster Research Associates Launches Enhanced Client Dashboard for Their Industry-Leading Commission Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Westminster Research Associates (“Westminster”), a FINRA-registered broker/dealer specializing in providing investment research and commission management solutions to the institutional investment community, has launched an enhanced client portal. The new website features a new client dashboard with a streamlined design, simplified navigation and expanded functionality that together deliver a more powerful, more intuitive user experience.



Updates to the Westminster client portal remain focused on facilitating better compliance and reporting under MiFID II and allowing clients to seamlessly manage, track and pay for eligible research. Leveraging Westminster’s robust and flexible execution platform, the fully functional dashboard provides one-stop access to online analytical tools that provide full visibility into the research funding and payment processes.

“Westminster Research Associates is thrilled to debut our redesigned and reengineered client dashboard,” said Westminster CEO, Chris Tiscornia. “As the leading provider of commission management solutions to the institutional investment community, this website redesign reflects our commitment to helping our clients outperform. The new client interface is the result of an iterative, collaborative process with our clients, partners and team to ensure that the user-friendliness and efficiency of our online platform continues to complement the award-winning client service for which Westminster is known.”

More information on Westminster’s new client portal and its full suite of commission management solutions can be found at www.cowen.com/capabilities/westminster-research.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2019 Cowen and Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Member NYSE, FINRA and SIPC.

Commission management services are provided by Westminster Research Associates LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

Media Contacts:



Gagnier Communications

Jeffrey Mathews / Jeremy Schulman

646-569-5711

cowen@gagnierfc.com



