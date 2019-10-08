Image Protect Fotofy Update: 3,840% m/m Submitted Image Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is very excited to update Shareholders on the strong progress the Company has made in its Fotofy segment since officially launching the Fotofy.com platform in August 2019.



“Our progress to date on Fotofy following the launch has been ahead of schedule in many respects, and the platform has found traction in terms of image uploads for free image sharing,” stated Matt Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “Now that we have launched the analytics dashboard and ad network, plus we have completed development on the programmatic Ad exchange set to launch in a couple weeks, the path from here to tangible revenue growth is very clear and well within reach.”

Management points to several developments as most significant in advancing shareholder value since the Fotofy launch in August:

Launched digital analytics dashboard for image owners to track use and sharing

Installed and deployed top-down central analytics facility for management of network

Negotiated back-end ad placement with top digital ad firm

Finished development work on proprietary programmatic ad exchange

The data on image submissions, uploads, and image sharing demonstrate extremely robust and accelerating growth:

Sep month/month growth in images submitted onto the Fotofy platform: 200%

Oct month/month growth in images submitted onto the Fotofy platform: 3,840%

Management also notes that the Company has set two primary near-term goals: 1. Upload the first one million images to Fotofy, and 2. Generate a run rate of over one million sharing events per month. Once those goals have been achieved, the Fotofy Ad Network will become a significant factor in driving near-term revenue growth.

“Digital ad market growth is undeniably a significant factor for understanding our outlook,” continued Mr. Goldman. “Our research suggests that the space has become a $300B-plus marketplace, and of course we are firmly engaged in a global scaling process. Once we flip the switch and start realizing ad revs, we will be in every market on the planet. Given the acceleration in image submissions and image sharing we are seeing since late September, it really may not be much longer until we can start the process.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



