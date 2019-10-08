Save The Date: All set for second Africa Investment Forum

What: 2019 Africa Investment Forum

Who: African Development Bank, Partners

When: 11-13 November 2019

Where: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa

The second edition of the Africa Investment Forum, a game-changer to tilt capital flow into the continent, will take place from 11-13 November 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The forum, organized by the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and its partners, is the largest multi-stakeholder and multi-disciplinary marketplace aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage and accelerating financial closure of deals.

There is an urgent need to bridge the gap between Africa’s available capital and bankable projects. Although brimming with investment opportunities, financing Africa’s development needs will require between $200 billion and $1.2 trillion yearly. Of this, about $130-$170 billion a year is needed for infrastructure, according to data by the African Development Bank.

The Bank is working with other multilateral development partners and stakeholders to ensure that the Africa Investment Forum becomes the continent’s key springboard for investment to meet the massive infrastructure and development needs.

Like the previous edition, the 2019 Forum will bring together project sponsors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, policy makers, private equity firms, and heads of government to advance Africa’s economic transformation agenda.

The inaugural edition broke the mold for investment in Africa. It featured some 63 projects from across 24 countries and seven sectors valued at $46.9 billion.

Save the date now to avoid missing out on the biggest transactional gathering of global and pan-African investors on the continent.

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.

