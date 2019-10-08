Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Algeria

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will pay a visit to Algeria on 8-9 October 2019.

During the meetings, all aspects of Turkish-Algerian bilateral relations and further cooperation opportunities between the two countries will be discussed. Views will also be exchanged on regional and international issues.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also meet with the representatives of the Turkish business community in Algeria.



