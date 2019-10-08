Stratifyd and Anexinet Partner to Offer Implementation Services for AI-Powered Customer Analytics Platform

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratifyd and Anexinet Corporation today announced a joint partnership where Anexinet will perform implementation services for Stratifyd's AI-powered Data Analytics Platform. Working with Anexinet enables Stratifyd to onboard more customers and empower them to realize the technology’s benefits more quickly.



Stratifyd and Anexinet are both focused on enabling clients to deliver great customer experiences, powered by data-driven insights. As such, this is a natural partnership, combining Anexinet’s subject-matter expertise with Stratifyd’s AI-powered Customer-Insights Platform. Further, the partnership enables clients to establish baselines, against which they may quantify, measure, and evolve programs focused on business outcomes impacted by customer feedback.

“Stratifyd’s clients and prospects want to develop a more programmatic approach to solving business outcomes around Customer Experience (CX) insights. Our goal was to find a partner that has customer experience, project management, and data analytics expertise to help our clients deploy and evolve their customer feedback-driven programs,” said Derek Wang, Stratifyd Co-Founder and CEO. “This relationship with Anexinet enables us to scale our delivery capability, while also providing our clients with greater subject matter expertise and a focus on business outcomes. Ultimately, Anexinet’s strength in working with people and improving processes will make our platform much more powerful for users.”

Anexinet has partnered with Stratifyd to offer a Customer Experience Analytics Kickstart . This program enables clients to take a more rapid, focused approach to visualizing and developing a roadmap for CX business challenges, such as contact-center efficiencies, customer churn, product quality, and sales effectiveness.

“We want to offer our clients the best in customer analytics, while ensuring the platform is nimble and open to support the widest range of client experience outcomes and data sources,” said Al Sporer, General Manager Anexinet Digital. “Using the Stratifyd platform, our clients can leverage advanced analytics powered by the most advanced AI to drive a more complete view of their customers and unlock hidden value.”

Stratifyd's omni-channel analytics approach provides the ability to integrate social media with contact center voice calls, chat, text, and email for a 360-degree view of the customer, thereby deriving real-time market and operational intelligence from all forms of unstructured and structured data. Clients benefit from dashboards, insight analysis, and ongoing brand-tracking of emotional nuance and sentiment across all vertical markets. These AI-driven technologies allow clients to learn how consumers really feel about their brands, products, services, and competitors. Additionally, clients may leverage the data to generate predictive models that provide insight into the future and enable them to stay ahead of the competition.

About Stratifyd

Stratifyd is a technology company providing infinite solutions to companies worldwide through its AI-powered customer analytics tools. The company’s core platform ingests, analyzes, and visualizes omni-channel structured and unstructured data in real time to drive actionable insights and allow employees to contribute creative solutions to the enterprise's biggest challenges. Stratifyd’s mission is to democratize both data and AI to bridge the gap between data and self-service analytics. To learn more, visit www.stratifyd.com .

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

