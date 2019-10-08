Datametrex Awarded Two Contracts for Social Media Discovery

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully been awarded a contract with Banfield Agency to help them with social media discovery and market intelligence. The contract will lead to research that will be done with Government of Canada clients. Simultaneously Nexalogy has signed a contract with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to carry out research on social media for the government department related to it’s mandate. The total cost of the two contracts is approximately $30,000 CAD.



Banfield Agency is an independent mid-size agency based in Canada’s capital. Since 1973, they’ve thrived in a fast-changing industry by putting people at the heart of everything they do - from the relationships they build with local, national, and global clients, to the agile solutions and stories they create to connect with audiences.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) works with Canadians in all areas of the economy and in all parts of the country to improve conditions for investment, enhance Canada's innovation performance, increase Canada's share of global trade and build a fair, efficient and competitive marketplace. They are the federal institution that leads the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio.

“These smaller contracts help smooth out the revenue and broaden our client base. The team is doing a great job positioning Nexalogy for continued growth.” says Jeff Stevens, President and COO of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ).

