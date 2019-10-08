Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Track Geometry Measurement System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%.
Gauge, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Gauge will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Gauge will reach a market size of US$189.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$310.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Balfour Beatty PLC (United Kingdom)
- Bentley Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Egis (France)
- Ensco, Inc. (USA)
- Fugro N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH (Germany)
- Mer Mec S.P.A. (Italy)
- Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria)
- R. Bance & Co., Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Seimens AG (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Track Geometry Measurement System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- No Contact (Operation Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Contact Based (Operation Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- High Speed (Railway Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Mass Transit (Railway Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Heavy Haul (Railway Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Light Railways (Railway Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Track Geometry Measurement System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- No Contact (Operation Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Contact Based (Operation Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- High Speed (Railway Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Mass Transit (Railway Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Heavy Haul (Railway Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Light Railways (Railway Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- No Contact (Operation Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Contact Based (Operation Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- High Speed (Railway Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Mass Transit (Railway Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Heavy Haul (Railway Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Light Railways (Railway Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s275ga
