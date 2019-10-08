Microbix Presenting Product Results at Industry Conference

Two Abstracts on IVD Controls at EMMD, October 9-11, 2019

The first is titled “ Novel high-risk (hr) HPV NAAT Positive Controls for cross-platform quality control. ” It reviews the performance of Microbix’s novel CE-Marked and FDA-registered medical devices that support quality control of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) for high-risk types of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). The results show Microbix’s IVD Controls for HPV tests contain all required diagnostic targets, support all test steps, and are compatible with the leading NAAT instrument platforms.

The second is titled “ Emerging requirements for infectious disease IVD quality control material. ” It assesses the use of Microbix’s liquid-stable External Quality Assessment (EQA) samples for respiratory viruses (Microbix’s EQA Respiratory Virus Panel) to support the quality objectives of clinical laboratory testing. The results establish that Microbix’s innovative EQA Respiratory Virus Panel works across 19 leading diagnostics company testing platforms – in both the immunologic assay and NAAT categories.

Microbix believes these results show it is addressing the need for effective controls to support the quality objectives of clinical labs testing for high-risk HPV infections or respiratory infections across many diagnostic instrument platforms. It also believes that these products will assist with the provision of effective healthcare globally and that they represent meaningful new revenue opportunities for Microbix.

Two scientific “posters” authored by Microbix’s development teams provide the respective product performance results in a complete and succinct fashion, and are being presented by its Director of Quality Assessment Products (QAPs™), Pavel Zhelev, and its Director of R&D, Amer Alagic. The full posters will be made available on the company website, www.microbix.com , after their presentation at EMMD and include Microbix’s thankful acknowledgement of its collaborators.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix specializes in developing proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with sales now exceeding $1 million per month. It manufactures a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical laboratory proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical diagnostic tests as fully-regulated medical devices. Microbix antigens and QAPs are sold to many customers worldwide, at present primarily to multinational diagnostics companies and laboratory accreditation organizations.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to create other proprietary new products and technologies. Currently it is has two; (1) Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots and (2) LumiSort™ cell-sorting, a technology platform for ultra-rapid and efficient sorting of cells or other particles.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About EMMD

The European Meeting on Molecular Diagnostics (EMMD) is devoted to all aspects of molecular diagnostics in human disease and pathology. The EMMD is organized every two years in the Netherlands. These meetings are a continuation of the former Benelux and European meetings on Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) diagnostics. However the scope of the meeting has expanded to include other amplification techniques, general probe technologies, and applications across a wide diversity of laboratory disciplines (i.e., Clinical Microbiology, Virology, Pathology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Genetics, Pharmacogenetics, Hematology, and Oncology).

Forward-Looking Information

