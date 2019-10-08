vArmour Announces Version 5 of its Application Controller with SDK and Security Graph Technology

Application Relationships Put On Center Spotlight to Help Organizations Intelligently Reduce Risk

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leader in centralized risk and control, today announced version 5 of the vArmour Application Controller, introducing its Security Graph technology and SDK to help cloud and security teams address blast radius risks inherent in multi-cloud environments. By streaming cloud, network, and agent information into the Security Graph, enterprises now have a centralized understanding of application relationships across their multi-cloud infrastructure, enabling centralized risk and policy management that is simple, accurate, and secure.



Enterprises today have made significant investments in their IT and security infrastructure, from cloud platforms (including public, private, SDN, and containers), to agents doing patching, to EDR solutions, to vulnerability tools, to IAM solutions. However, for overall security management, they are siloed when it comes to understanding and controlling risks. As an API-driven solution, vArmour Application Controller enables enterprises to unlock more value out of the investments they’ve already made.

“With environments becoming increasingly heterogeneous, relationships have become the new perimeter,” said John Grady, Analyst at Enterprise Research Group. “Leveraging the rich context that can be gleaned from telemetry and the native controls of existing platforms across an enterprise is an innovative and effective approach to centralizing risk and policy management.”



Pre-cloud security technologies are blind to relationships and simply inadequate to deal with modern sophisticated attacks. The vArmour Application Controller is not only powerful in helping enterprises gain a clearer picture of relationships and how workloads are interconnected, but is simple to install.

“vArmour’s Version 5 makes it easy to deploy and immediately realize value,” said Keith Stewart, SVP of Product and Strategy at vArmour. “Just last week we installed in a customer’s Azure environment and they were blown away by what was discovered and how quickly we did it. Within minutes of installation, we discovered and visualized thousands of workloads and over tens of thousands of relationships, exposing blindspots to security coverage they were unaware of.”

vArmour Application Controller Version 5 is designed for anyone and everyone that puts applications in clouds. The solution includes:

vArmour Security Graph technology with a comprehensive API to understand, visualize, and query the interrelationships of workloads and applications to ultimately minimize their risk. Supports 400,000 workloads.

with a comprehensive API to understand, visualize, and query the interrelationships of workloads and applications to ultimately minimize their risk. Supports 400,000 workloads. The vArmour SDK to integrate diverse IT and security platforms into the vArmour Application Controller for centralized risk and policy management

to integrate diverse IT and security platforms into the vArmour Application Controller for centralized risk and policy management Brand new application visualization that makes it easy for security and applications owners to discover application relationship risks

vArmour Application Controller Version 5 is available now for trial from either the vArmour website or the Azure Marketplace .

About vArmour

vArmour is the leader in centralized risk and control. Hundreds of companies worldwide rely on the vArmour Application Controller to consistently and effectively apply security controls across hybrid clouds, reducing the attack surface and maintaining continuous compliance. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

