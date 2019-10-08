Automatic Pour-Over Coffee Has Arrived

/EIN News/ -- Vinci Housewares’ New Auto Pour-Over Machine Brings the Gourmet Coffee Shop Experience into Your Home



LA MIRADA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Housewares (https://vincihousewares.com/) today announced the introduction of its Auto Pour-Over Coffee Maker, the world’s first, featuring a patented Rotary Dispersion Spray Head.

There’s no argument that pour-over coffee beats all other brewing methods in terms of taste but the time and effort needed to make just one cup means java fans normally reserve it as a treat to enjoy at specialty coffee houses. Now, Vinci Housewares’ Auto Pour-Over Coffee Maker makes enjoying up to a dozen cups of pour-over coffee as easy as brewing a regular pot, and in just 10 minutes.

“The secret to a good cup of coffee is even water distribution over the ground coffee, resulting in a balanced and delicious cup,” said Adrian Rivera, CEO at ARM. “Our Auto Pour-Over Coffee Maker lets people enjoy gourmet coffee at home without the time and expense of going to a fancy coffee house.”

Regular coffee makers, even those with large dispersion heads, sporadically dribble water on the grounds, only succeeding in getting a portion of them wet. Vinci’s Rotary Dispersion Spray Head is the first of its kind to automatically distribute hot water evenly over the grounds to achieve a perfectly extracted cup of coffee. To further the Pour-Over experience, there is a built-in Bloom feature which activates an automatic pre-soak stage. This causes the grounds to be primed for improved extraction during the brewing cycle.

The Vinci Auto Pour-Over also includes all of the other features one would expect from a quality home brewer. For example, a timer lets you prepare your coffee the night before, a 90-minute auto-off function ensures that pots will never burn from being left on too long, and a pause-and-pour feature allows you to pour a quick cup without waiting for the entire brew cycle to be completed. Also, to keep the Vinci Auto Pour-Over Coffee Maker running in top condition for years, a built-in reminder to clean the machine is displayed after every 100 uses.

The Vinci Housewares Auto Pour-Over Coffee Maker is available for discounted pre-orders via Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vinciautopourover/vinci-auto-pour-over-a-superior-way-to-brew-coffee.

For more information, visit https://vincihousewares.com/.

ABOUT VINCI HOUSEWARES

Vinci Housewares was founded by a team of engineers based in La Mirada, Calif, committed to developing quality kitchen products that improve your overall beverage experience. We are dedicated to developing home kitchen appliances that deliver on our core promise of superior functionality, ease of use, and durability. Our seasoned product development team holds over 100 patents, bringing a breadth of experience to the product development and design process. For more information, visit https://vincihousewares.com/.

