RavenQuest Receives Health Canada Permit for Export to Australia

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE: RQB OTCQB: RVVQF Frankfurt: 1IT) (the “Company” or “RavenQuest”), one of Canada’s most innovative cannabis producers, announces that it has received a permit from Health Canada to allow the Company to export cannabis to Australia.

The permit allows for the export of dried cannabis flower from the Company to Medcan Australia (“Medcan”), a federally licensed Australian medical cannabis provider. Shipments from RavenQuest to Medcan are targeted to begin in mid-October.

Founded in 2016, Medcan has a singular vision to provide Australian patients with a high-quality, fair-priced product. With a vertically integrated model, Medcan is licenced under the Office Drug Control to cultivate, produce, manufacture, export and import high quality medicinal cannabis products for both clinical trials and individual patient access throughout Australia.

RavenQuest CEO, George Robinson, stated “the Australian medical cannabis model is well developed and mirrors Canada’s early evolution in many respects. With a population of over 24 million residents, this is a significant market with real growth potential. The Special Access Scheme in Australia has been updated recently, making it easier to access medical cannabis. Of the 14,420 applications approved, 13,217, or 92%, occurred within the last 12 months, and 2,893, or 20%, in August 2019 alone. It’s clear to us that the Australian medical cannabis market is growing very rapidly and we can now participate in this growth through our export permit with Health Canada.”

Medcan CEO, Craig Cochran, commented “we are very excited to begin receiving cannabis from Canada’s RavenQuest. After a comprehensive facility tour through RavenQuest’s ultra-modern, laboratory-grade cultivation facilities, we are confident their product easily meets our high cleanliness and safety standards. We also had in depth discussions with RavenQuest’s plant science leader, Dr. Simerjeet Kaur and are very comfortable with the RavenQuest team’s ability to continue our commitment to provide the safest and highest quality cannabis to our patients.”

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

