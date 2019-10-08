ExploreLearning Reflex® adds new math fact fluency learning game SQ’World

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExploreLearning® (a member of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.) announced that ExploreLearing Reflex® added a new math fact learning game called SQ’World. This game adds to the collection of nine other learning games that help build math fact fluency in addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.



Reflex is a research-based solution that helps students in grades 2–8 gain quick and effortless recall of basic math facts through adaptive coaching and practice, fun games, and motivating rewards. Students presently enrolled in Reflex have solved more than 23 billion math facts.

In SQ’World, students help Chestnut the squirrel gather nuts and toys before winter arrives by answering math facts correctly to explore new worlds, use power-ups, and battle monsters. Like all Reflex learning games, the videogame-style challenges become more fast-paced as students advance from level to level.

“Our goal from the very beginning was for Reflex to be the most effective, most fun math fact fluency solution in the world,” says David Shuster, Ph.D., founder and president of ExploreLearning. “With the addition of new games like SQ’World, we continue to add to the fun and engagement of Reflex, which in turn supports the research-proven impact it makes on student success and confidence. Kids who enjoy playing Reflex will play it more, and the more they play, the faster they grow.”

As one teacher recently shared, “My students improved greatly on their testing—my math scores were the best they had been in several years. I believe using Reflex helped. The students played ‘games,’ but they learned. They begged daily to get on Reflex.”

