NineStar Connect Completes High Speed Fiber Deployment in Town of Cumberland

/EIN News/ -- GREENFIELD, Ind., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NineStar Connect , a smart utility providing water, sewer, electric and high speed fiber services, has completed deployment of high speed fiber facilities in the Town of Cumberland, bringing 1Gb connections to Cumberland’s town hall and other municipal facilities, and laying the groundwork for businesses to access urban-grade fiber optic infrastructure solutions. Click to Tweet .



A recent study of the M ount Comfort Corridor by the Urban Land Institute found that the availability of fiber optic infrastructure is key to attracting economic development to the region. “The availability of fiber optics is a box that every business checks when assessing locations for relocation, expansion and growth,” said April Fisher, Cumberland Town Manager. “Fiber elevates our region and makes it a very attractive place to live and do business.”

Hancock County is the sixth fastest growing county in Indiana, and is the most wired county in the state, according to NineStar Connect, which provides the area’s only synchronous service that delivers 40 Gbps and higher speeds for both upload and download.

“Businesses moving to Hancock County find broadband services that often are faster than those available in large urban areas,” said Michael Burrow, President & CEO of NineStar Connect. “Now current and future businesses in the Town of Cumberland have access to high speed fiber delivered by a local company.”

The Town of Cumberland is the first customer of the NineStar fiber network, which will deliver more reliable communications services for the government and police. “Reliable communications is essential for police and emergency services, and having greater data capability means that police files and back-up videos can be transmitted quickly and more easily,” said Fisher.

Cumberland officials also are studying how to use the fiber that lies along town trails to enhance security within the park system. “We are looking into all options, including public WiFi, call boxes, smart lighting and surveillance cameras to enhance safety and reduce crime,” said Fisher.

The fiber deployment in Cumberland is part of NineStar Connect’s acquisition of Gem Water Utility from the Town of Cumberland finalized in January.

