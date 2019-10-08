Med Tech Solutions Earns Fifth Consecutive Spot on the Inc. 5000

250 percent growth over the last three years places health tech company among a select group of the fastest growing companies

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med Tech Solutions, a leading national healthcare information technology company that offers comprehensive and cost-effective HIT and Cloud solutions to providers, payers, as well as accountable care and managed services organizations, proudly joins an elite group of businesses such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Arcadia.io, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle on the 2019 Inc. 5000 compendium of the fastest-growing private companies in America.



Companies recognized on this year’s list have grown, on average, six-fold since 2015 – outpacing the U.S. economy, which grew around 12 percent. MTS has now made the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time, recording 250 percent growth over the last three years. According to James Ledbetter, Inc. Media’s Editor-in-Chief, of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied, only a fraction have demonstrated the growth required to be included on its Inc. 5000 list more than once. MTS is among a mere four percent of companies to have made the list five times. “This is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,” said Ledbetter. “Needless to say, making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows.”

“Our growth is a direct reflection of our relationship with our clients and our ongoing effort to transform healthcare IT,” said James Deck, MTS’ Chief Executive Officer. “Having earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for a fifth consecutive year demonstrates our team’s consistent dedication, hard work, and effort over the last few years. This was no easy task! We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved to date and honored to be recognized in this way.”

The MTS Healthcare IT platform consists of these four core solutions:

Cloud & Hosting - purpose-built for healthcare, our Cloud is specifically designed to optimize the performance of your applications and provide secure and reliable access to your systems and data.

purpose-built for healthcare, our Cloud is specifically designed to optimize the performance of your applications and provide secure and reliable access to your systems and data. 24/7 Helpdesk – industry-leading support for your IT team and employees with device, infrastructure, and application issue support that comes with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) — guaranteeing improved response times.

industry-leading support for your IT team and employees with device, infrastructure, and application issue support that comes with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) — guaranteeing improved response times. Turnkey Apps & Systems – experts to configure, deploy, maintain, and optimize the performance of leading applications and systems in-office and in the Cloud.

experts to configure, deploy, maintain, and optimize the performance of leading applications and systems in-office and in the Cloud. Security & Compliance - providing secure IT environments for healthcare providers, payers, and organizations to assess, implement, and maintain compliance in the face of changing regulations, advances in security practices, and evolving threats.

Med Tech Solutions (MTS) is an all-encompassing IT solution provider with expert 24x7 user and application support. By bringing together the right technology to deliver proven and customized solutions for our clients, MTS delivers innovative technology solutions that improve the ability to provide patient care and support healthcare providers. To fulfill our mission to deliver innovative technology that improves the ability to provide patient care and support healthcare providers, MTS offers healthcare Cloud computing services, Managed HIT and security and compliance services, solutions designed to help streamline and optimize medical practice operations, and patient engagement solutions powered by CuragoHealth.

MTS was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Valencia, California, with regional offices in Silverton, Oregon, St. Louis, Missouri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Morristown, New Jersey, and a dedicated workforce throughout the United States.

About Inc. 5000: Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. To view the complete list, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Contact: Gary Jacobs, Med Tech Solutions | Marketing

Tel (626) 782-6416 | Email gjacobs@medtechsolutions.com



