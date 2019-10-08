Advantest Issues Call for Papers for VOICE 2020 Developer Conference with Sessions in U.S. and China

VOICE 2020 to Include Technology Tracks on 5G/Millimeter Wave and Parametric Testing plus New Follow-Up Day of Workshops

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened the call for papers for its international VOICE 2020 Developer Conference focusing on leading-edge technologies and future trends. The conference, featuring two technology tracks on new topics and an additional day of technical workshops in the U.S., will return to Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 12-13 and Shanghai, China on May 22, 2020.



“The VOICE 2020 tagline ‘Your Voice. Your Vision. Our Value.’ truly emphasizes the heart and soul of the conference, which are Advantest customers, and the vision and value of the partnership that Advantest has with them,” said Adam Styblinski, chairman of VOICE 2020 and senior product development engineer at AMD. “The topics to be addressed in the technical program reflect the testing challenges faced by customers as well as forward-looking applications and market segments. Attendees can expect to leave the conference with knowledge that they can directly apply in their jobs, which is one of the greatest values of VOICE.”



VOICE remains the leading conference for the growing global community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, memory testers, handlers, test cell solutions, product engineering and technology development. The annual conference brings together semiconductor test professionals representing the world’s leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to discuss the latest technology advances, generate new ideas, share best practices and network with one another.



The learning opportunities at VOICE 2020 will expand from technical presentations, keynote addresses, partners’ expositions and technology kiosks to incorporate a follow-up day of workshops. VOICE Workshop Day will be held on May 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona and comprises three sessions covering 5G/mmWave, SmarTest 8 program development and power/analog device testing. For more information about the workshops, visit https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.



The VOICE 2020 call for papers is organized in seven technology tracks covering the following topics:



Device/System-Level Test including specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices.



including specific procedures, multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) testing, next-generation embedded processors, broadband fiber to the home, testing ICs for autonomous vehicles and multi-chip system-in-package devices. NEW: 5G/Millimeter Wave covering 5G communications, WiGig, and wideband radio frequency (RF), and featuring the theme: “5G: Made Real by Our Customers. Made Possible by Advantest.”



covering 5G communications, WiGig, and wideband radio frequency (RF), and featuring the theme: “5G: Made Real by Our Customers. Made Possible by Advantest.” NEW: Parametric Test covering cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, factory automation and platform correlation techniques.



covering cost of test reduction, throughput improvements, novel test techniques for parametric test or WLR, factory automation and platform correlation techniques. Test Methodologies involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time to market improvements.



involving the supporting standards and protocols, solutions for the latest testing challenges, cost of test reduction, throughput improvements and time to market improvements. Hardware and Software Design Integration , to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements.



, to include utilizing the latest hardware and software features, test cells and new test system enhancements. T2000 platform for testing automotive controllers, power ICs, sensor cameras, microcontrollers, massive parallelism, and system level testing for SiP, and T6391 display driver for touch and fingerprint sensors.



platform for testing automotive controllers, power ICs, sensor cameras, microcontrollers, massive parallelism, and system level testing for SiP, and T6391 display driver for touch and fingerprint sensors. Hot Topics such as new market drivers and future trends; artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, smart data innovation/big data analytics, secure ID and cyber security, secure cloud, video streaming/telepresence and IoT (wearables, sensors, smart cities and homes).



Test developers and engineers can submit their abstracts to be considered for presentation in either the U.S. or China locations, or both, at https://voice.advantest.com/call-for-papers/. Please note that all presentations at VOICE China 2020 will be in Mandarin Chinese, although abstracts should be submitted in English. To be considered, submissions must be received by November 4, 2019. Accepted presenters will be notified in December 2019. Attendees at the conference sessions in May 2020 will vote for the best papers via the VOICE mobile app, with winning presenters receiving prizes and awards during the closing ceremonies.



For more information about the VOICE 2020 Developer Conference or sponsorship opportunities, visit https://voice.advantest.com/ or email mktgcomms@advantest.com.

