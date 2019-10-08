Bridgestone to Exhibit at MRO Europe 2019 aviation trade fair in London, UK
Tokyo (October 8, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced its European subsidiary, Bridgestone Aircraft Tire (Europe), S.A. (BAE), will exhibit at the MRO*1 Europe 2019 aviation trade fair taking place in London, UK from October 15 to 17, 2019.*2
The MRO Europe trade fair is one of the significant aviation events in Europe, where industry professionals, aerospace equipment manufacturers, and other related companies participate from around the world. At the show, BAE will showcase an aircraft radial tire for the Boeing 787-9&10 and a retreaded aircraft radial tire for the Airbus A350-900, which support efficient aircraft operation. Beyond products, BAE is committed to maintaining the highest levels of service and bring innovative solutions to its customers.
BAE offers a complete portfolio of solutions to support aviation customers, including new tires, retread tires, and tire services. The Bridgestone Group will continue to leverage its strong relationship with leading aircraft manufacturers and airlines to create new value that helps ensure safe and efficient aircraft operation.
Bridgestone booth image
MRO Europe 2019 Date: October 15 - 17, 2019 (Booth exhibition date: October 16 - 17, 2019) Location: ExCeL London, UK Official website: https://mroeurope.aviationweek.com/en/home.html Bridgestone booth: #1950
- MRO (Maintenance Repair Overhaul) is the maintenance, repair and overhaul required for aircraft and its equipment.
- Booth exhibition date including Bridgestone will be October 16 - 17, 2019.
About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world’s largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.
