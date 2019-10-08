Bridgestone to Exhibit at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Tokyo (October 8, 2019) -- Bridgestone Corporation today announced the company will be exhibiting at the 46th annual Tokyo Motor Show held from October 23 to November 4, 2019*1 at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo).

The Bridgestone exhibit will introduce advanced efforts from Bridgestone Group innovation that contributes to the realization of a sustainable mobility society. The company will introduce its unique solution, Bridgestone T & DPaaS, as well as provide events and workshops to inform attendees core Bridgestone technologies and products. In collaboration with customers through these events and workshops, Bridgestone will promote open innovation and create customer and social value utilizing our core technologies.

In line with its mission of Serving Society with Superior Quality, the Bridgestone Group is committed to employing innovation and technology to provide people with greater comfort as they move, live, work and play in the future.

*1 Media days: October 23 and 24. The event will be open to the public from October 25 to November 4

Main exhibition / event contents 1. Bridgestone Brand ■Solution

・ Bridgestone T & DPaaS (Tire&Diversified Products as a Solution) -- Introduction of "Bridgestone T & DPaaS", a solution that entails developing a unique business platform for using digital technologies to link superior products and services for customers and business operators to deliver customer and social value in the form of cutting-edge solutions.

■Innovation

・ High Strength Rubber(HSR) -- Introduction of concept tires using the world's first hybrid material, HSR, that combines rubber and resin at the molecular level. HSR is five times more crack resistant, is 2.5 times more wear resistant, and has 1.5 times more tensile strength when compared with natural rubber. ・ Introduction of prototype tire developed for international space exploration mission in conjunction with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota). ・ Tire for wireless charging system for EV -- Introduction of a wireless charging system model for an electric vehicle which is under joint research and development with Fujimoto Laboratory of the Graduate School of Frontier Science at the University of Tokyo and NSK Ltd.

■Dan-Tostu Products

・ POTENZA S007 -- Supreme dry performance with a high balance of wet grip and comfort. ・ REGNO GR-XII -- Advanced silence, comfort and high level of driving performance ・ BLIZZAK VRX2 -- Ultimate winter performance with high abrasion resistance and silence

2. Olympic and Paralympic Partnership

・ Team Bridgestone athletes will be introduced and a talk show will be held.

3. Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC)

・ Introduction of Kogakuin University's solar car exhibition that was equipped with "ECOPIA with ologic" and played an active part in 2017 BWSC.

Events