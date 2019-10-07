MERGER ALERT –TSG, DOVA, ROAN, and HLND: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG)

Merger Announcement: October 2, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, TSG shareholders will receive 0.2253 New Flutter Shares in exchange for each TSG share.

To learn more about the TSG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/the-stars-group-inc

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA)

Merger Announcement: September 30, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, an indirect subsidiary of Sobi will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Dova, whereby Dova stockholders will be offered an upfront payment for $27.50 in cash, along with one non-tradeable CVR of $1.50 per share.

To learn more about the DOVA investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc

Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN)

Merger Announcement: October 1, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Roan stockholders will receive $1.52 in cash for each share of Roan common stock they own.

To learn more about the ROAN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/roan-resources-inc

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HLND)

Merger Announcement: September 11, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, each share of Highlands common and preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.2703 shares of First Community common stock.

To learn more about the HLND investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/highlands-bankshares-inc

