Sharc Energy Announces Director Resignations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") announce the resignation of Olga Ilich and Mark McCooey from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank them for their time and support of SHARC. The Company wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.



The vacated board seats will remain vacant while the Company seeks a strategic person(s) that can assist in the execution of the business plan that was announced August 27, 2019 .

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

