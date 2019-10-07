Restoration Robotics® Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Venus Concept Ltd. and Related Proposals

Restoration Robotics Reports Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) (“Restoration Robotics”), a global leader in robotic hair restoration, today announced the voting results for the nine proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its Annual Meeting on October 4, 2019. The Company reported that the various proposals giving effect to the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between Restoration Robotics, Venus Concept Ltd., and Radiant Merger Sub Ltd., dated as of March 15, 2019, as amended on August 14, 2019, were approved by approximately 85% of the outstanding shares of Restoration Robotics. All proposals were approved by the stockholders. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2019.



The closing of the merger is anticipated to take place prior to the end of October 2019.

For further information on the merger, please visit https://ir.restorationrobotics.com/ , where an investor FAQ will be posted under Shareholder Resources.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. The ARTAS Systems are the first and only physician-assisted robotic systems to dissect and assist in the harvesting of follicular units directly from the scalp, create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms and, in the case of the ARTAS iX System, robotically implant the hair follicles into the designated sites. Restoration Robotics has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

